Thousands throng Kisama as Nagaland's Hornbill Festival begins

Kohima, Dec 1 (PTI) Thousands of tourists, both domestic and foreign, thronged the picturesque Naga Heritage Village in Kisama to witness the commencement of the 10-day Hornbill Festival in Nagaland on Sunday.

The festivities got off to an extravagant start with a fusion of Naga tradition and modernity being showcased by the artistes under the banner of Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) alongside cultural performances from partner countries Japan, Wales and Peru enthralling the audience.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio symbolically declared the 25th edition of the festival open with the beating of the traditional Naga gong and showering of traditional blessing by 85-year-old Head Gaon Burah (village chief) of Kohima village, Medoo Keretsu, and prayers by Bishop of Kohima, Dr James Thoppil DD.

Padma Bhushan, Grammy and Oscar awardee A R Rahman also warmed up the ceremony by singing a few lines of his popular song 'Nadaan parindey ghar aaja'.

Hornbill Festival, an annual tourism promotional event of the Nagaland government dubbed as the 'festival of festivals', is the coming together of the 18 major tribes and other sub-tribes of the state showcasing the rich culture and tradition of Nagas at one place. PTI NBS NBS ACD