Thousands throng Puri's Jagannath temple to offer 'Paya Shraddha' on Diwali

Puri, Oct 20 (PTI) Thousands of devotees gathered at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday to perform 'Paya Shraddha', a ritual to honour ancestors on Diwali.

Rituals were held outside the 'Singha Dwar' or Lion's Gate of the temple, with devotees lighting up 'Kaunria Kathis' (sacred sticks).

Chants of 'bada badiya ho, andhara re asa, aloka re jao' that roughly translates to 'forefathers who came in darkness go back along the lighted path', were heard.

Performing the 'Paya Shraddha' ritual at Puri helps ancestors' souls attain peace, absolving them of karmic sin, said Surya Narayan Rath Sharma, a researcher of Jagannath culture.

Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure the safety of devotees and the smooth conduct of rituals, officials said.

Around 28 platoons of police were deployed across the city, along with four Additional SPs, 15 DSPs and 14 inspectors, they said.

Traffic restrictions were imposed from 4 am to 10 pm, they added. PTI BBM BBM SOM