Thousands to take part in march to celebrate Birsa Munda's legacy

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 10 (PTI) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will undertake a foot march along with over 10,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers here on November 13 as part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to celebrate Birsa Munda's legacy and contribution to tribal communities and nation building.

The event is aimed at commemorating tribal heritage, promoting inclusivity and raising awareness about government schemes benefiting tribal communities. The volunteers will promote the spirit to protect and preserve tribal culture, heritage and legacy on the occasion.

Birsa Munda was an activist who spearheaded a tribal movement that started in the Bengal Presidency (now Jharkhand) in the late 19th century, making him an important figure in the history of the country's independence movement.

"The padayatra (foot march) will start from Komodo village and culminate at Ranjeet Stadium here, covering seven km. This march will unite youth, tribal leaders, and community members in a vibrant celebration of tribal heritage and spirit," said a ministry statement on Sunday.

Besides Mandaviya, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will also join the padayatra.

"The event will commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, honouring his legacy and the significant contributions of tribal communities to the nation's development," said the statement.