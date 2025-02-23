Thousands united in love for comics at Comic.con India

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Showcasing a plethora of international and Indian comic creators, graphic artists and popular industry names, the debut edition of Comic Con India in Kolkata witnessed participation of thousands at a ground here for two days.

Around 34 stalls - Alpha Comics, Starmark Publishers, Amar Chitra Katha, The Jungle Heroes, Penguin Random House, Endwars, Planet Superheroes, Fatcat Collectibles and others - came up selling merchandise, books and graphic novels, while a competition was on for the best comic character costume.

Speaking about the debut edition, Founder of Comic Con India Jatin Varma said, “We are thrilled to bring Comic Con India to Kolkata for the very first time! This city has always been a powerhouse of art, literature and storytelling, making it the perfect destination for our next big pop culture celebration." From a special superfan box featuring Marvel’s Dr. Doom Bust, a Deadpool and Wolverine T-shirt and keychain to an exclusive Comic Con India puzzle - fans could not ask for more.

"It is a loving city where people seem to be so excited, they are hooked to comics and know my works. I had been to India but this happens to be my first visit to this city where I arrived on Thursday. I will come here again in future," Bill Golliher, creator of Archie Comics, told PTI amid signing on comic strips and posing for selfies at his stall.

Talking about commonality among people of different countries, he said, "90 per cent of people share the same love for comics and that is the most comforting feeling." Savio Mascarenhas, creator of the Sambhu character of Amar Chitra Katha, told PTI: "Kolkata and Bengal had always boasted of a vibrant, receptive, enthusiastic readership of comics and the first meet testified that." "A couple from Nagaland, who have settled in Kolkata, visited our stall yesterday. In fact people from three generations have frequented our stalls renewing their bond with favourite comic characters," Mascarenhas said.

He said the crowd shows that despite the lure of social media and prevalent perception about the decline in interest in printed works, the enthusiasm for comics among youngsters shows the love for certain things will remain undiminished.

Soumili Pal, a mass com student, dressed as a marvel comics character, said, "There are a lot of appreciations and positive feedback to my attire." "Comic Con brings communities across the country to the city, makes us talk to people. People are very supportive. The best part is it is not just about our generation, even my parents' generation are all united in their love for comics," she said. PTI SUS NN