Thousands witness Mandala Pooja at Sabarimala

Sabarimala (Kerala), Dec 27 (PTI) Thousands of pilgrims on Saturday thronged the Lord Ayyappa Temple here to witness the auspicious Mandala pooja at the holy Sabarimala hill, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

The mandala pooja was performed after adorning the deity with "thanka anki", the sacred golden attire brought to the temple complex in a ceremonial procession on Friday evening.

The rituals were performed on the auspicious time between 10.10 and 11.30 under the aegis of temple tantri (head priest), Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru who adorned the idol with the attire, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials here said.

Long queues of pilgrims, including those from other states, wearing the customary black attire and carrying "irumudikettu" (sacred bundle) on their heads could be seen on Sannidhanam since the early hours.

After the rendition of "Harivarasanam" (lullaby to Lord Ayyappa) at 10 pm, the temple will be closed, marking the culmination of the mandala pooja season, the TDB said.

The shrine will reopen at 5 pm on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival, they added. PTI LGK ADB