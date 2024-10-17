Thrashed for 'not removing clothes': Kanpur technical institute student lodges FIR against 8 seniors

Kanpur (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Thursday against eight final year engineering students of Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) on the charge of attempt to murder for allegedly beating their juniors when they did not adhere to their instructions to "remove clothes".

The FIR has been registered against the seniors by student Gaurav Chauhan, a third year student of BTech Electronics at Nawabganj police station, under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) voluntarily causes hurt, 125 (an act so rashly as to endanger human life), 191 (2) rioting, 351 (3) criminal intimidation and 352 ( intentionally insults) apart from ragging charges in this connection, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Tripathi said.

Those named in the FIR include Aman Singh, Aman Kushwaha, Nitin Singh, Suraj Gondak, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Upadhyay, Akanksh Atrey and Anup Jaiswal. All those named in the FIR are fourth year students.

In his FIR, Chauhan alleged that his classmate Yashvisher Singh got a call from seniors to come with him and another classmate Dheer Shashikant Sharma to Abdul Kalam Hostel to enjoy 'birthday party" which is a "code language" for ragging.

The situation escalated when the seniors asked them to take off clothes, which they refused. "We told them that they should be spared as they had already faced ragging in the first year of their admission. Angry over the refusal, the seniors came with sticks, belt, iron rods and started beating them," the FIR said.

Instructions have been issued to call the accused students. They will be questioned to workout the case, the DCP said.

The HBTU administration has also started the inquiry into the matter to ascertain whether it was a ragging case or not, said an official.

In ragging, generally first year students are victims but in this case, the FIR was lodged by the third year student against final year students, he said. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS