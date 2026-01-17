Threat call for singer B Praak, Rs 10 crore demanded

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Punjabi singer Dilnoor has filed a complaint with the Mohali police claiming that he received a call, threatening popular singer B Praak and demanding Rs 10 crore as ransom from him.

The caller identified himself as Arzoo Bishnoi, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, told Dilnoor to ask B Praak to pay Rs 10 crore within a week while warning him of dire consequences if the demand was not met, as per the complaint.

Dilnoor, who is associated with B Praak, received two missed calls from an international number on January 5, but he did not answer. Later, he received a voice message.

In the unverified audio message, the caller said, "Arzoo Bishnoi is speaking. Convey a message to B Praak that we want Rs 10 crore. You have one week. No matter which country you go to, if anyone associated with him is found, we will cause harm. Do not take it as a fake call. If (he) cooperates, it is fine; otherwise, tell him we will bury him in the dirt." The complaint has been filed with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police. Meanwhile, police said the matter is under investigation.

B Praak is a famous singer and music composer associated with the Punjabi and Hindi music industry. He started his career as a music producer and later debuted as a singer with the song "Mann Bharrya".