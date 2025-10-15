Threat calls: Protection to Priyank Kharge will be enhanced, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the protection to Minister Priyank Kharge will be increased following threat calls to him.

He also said that evil forces behave the same way and Kharge cannot be scared.

"He (Priyank Kharge) had also told me that he is receiving threat calls. Who is threatening him? Kharge has only said that RSS camps should not be organised in government land just as done in Tamil Nadu," the chief minister told reporters in Mysuru.

Following Priyank Kharge’s letter, Siddaramaiah has asked Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to see what the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has done to restrict the activities of RSS in public land.

When asked, will he disallow RSS activities in government land, Siddaramaiah said, “Let me see the report first. I have to see what the TN Government has done.” "We will increase protection to Priyank Kharge," Siddaramaiah added.

"Evil forces are always like that. Kharge will not the one to be scared of threats," he said.

When pointed out that BJP is challenging Congress to ban RSS activities, Siddaramaiah said, "They (BJP) had challenged during the Assembly elections also. But what happened? Didn’t they lose?" Regarding the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, nicknamed 'caste census', the CM said, except for Bengaluru city, everywhere survey is happening in full swing. Everywhere the survey has crossed 90 per cent, he added.

On allegations by Srinivasapura JD(S) MLA G K Venkatashiva Reddy that there is discrimination in releasing grants to the MLAs of opposition parties, Siddaramaiah said, "When the JD(S) was in power, it discriminated against our MLAs".

He, however, clarified that his government is not repeating what JD(S) did.

"We believe in all-round development of the state. We will give funds equally to all the MLAs," chief minister said. PTI GMS GMS ADB