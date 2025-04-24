Threat to ex-MLA Zeeshan Siddique: Mumbai crime branch takes over probe

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday took over the investigation of a case related to death threat emails received by former city MLA Zeeshan Siddique, an official said.

The case, registered at the Bandra police station, was transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the crime branch, he said.

NCP leader Siddique, whose father and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was murdered last October, earlier this week received emails threatening to kill him.

The sender demanded Rs 10 crore from him while claiming to be a member of the so-called D-Company, the gang controlled by fugitive criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

If he did not cough up the money, he would meet the same fate as his father, the unidentified sender threatened Zeeshan.

After receiving reminder emails from the sender every six hours, Siddique approached police and a case was registered. The server from which emails were sent was traced to a country near the US, the official said.

Further probe is underway, he said. PTI DC KRK