Threat to Rahul Gandhi: Mumbai Youth Cong protests in front of BJP office

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) The Mumbai Youth Congress on Saturday held a protest outside the BJP's 'Vasant Smruti' office in Dadar to condemn the death threat issued to Rahul Gandhi recently.

The protest, during which participants shouted slogans while showering petals, was to to send a clear message that there is no place for politics of hatred and violence in Maharashtra, said Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen.

"Ideological differences are natural in a democracy, but issuing threats of violence is an attack on democratic values and extremely serious," she added while seeking immediate registration of a case and strict action against those responsible.

A man claiming to a spokesperson of Karni Sena had put out a video threatening to shoot Gandhi and 25 other MPs for verbally abusing Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The man was later detained by police in Rajasthan's Kota.

The protesters, who reached the BJP office despite heavy barricading by police, were detained and taken to Bhoiwada police station.

Shabreen alleged police was allowing BJP workers to protest freely, but were acting against Congress workers even before their protests begin. PTI MR BNM