Threats against Rahul Gandhi: Cong protests in Maharashtra, slams 'scared' BJP

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday held protests in Maharashtra to condemn threats against Rahul Gandhi, with senior leader Ramesh Chennithala asserting such statements should be taken seriously.

Taking part in a protest in Bhayander near Mumbai, Chennithala said a ruling party MP, MLA and a Union minister had threatened Gandhi and slammed the "scared BJP and its allies".

"These should be taken seriously. Rahul Gandhi's reputation and credibility have increased significantly both in India and abroad. He is the only leader in the country fighting against Narendra Modi and the RSS. He has become a major challenge for the BJP. This is why a scared BJP and its allies are continuously issuing threats to him. However, Rahul Gandhi is not afraid of such threats," the Kerala MLA said.

Addressing workers, he said the Congress was the largest party in Maharashtra, adding efforts to remove the Narendra Modi government will start from the state. Polls are likely to be held in November in Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "Rahul Gandhi has embarked on the journey to protect the country's Constitution and democracy. Rahul Gandhi is a calm leader, but the BJP is targeting him, and he is being continuously threatened. The Congress will not tolerate this and will respond forcefully." Among those who took part in the protests were Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh.

In Colaba in south Mumbai, several party workers were detained during a protest led by Gaikwad outside the residence of assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Police tried to stop the agitators at Salgaonkar junction, an official said.

After Congress workers started agitating at the junction itself, Gaikwad and several others were detained and taken to Azad Maidan, which has a designated area for protests.

Gaikwad later led a delegation of the party to meet Narwekar at Vidhan Bhavan.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde had recently made controversial statements against Gandhi.

Gaikwad had said he would give Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cuts off Gandhi's tongue for the latter's statement on reservations.

Bonde demanded registration of a case against the former Congress president for his comments on reservation.

During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when “India is a fair place”, which he said is not the case right now.

Later, at a press interaction in the US, Gandhi said, "Somebody misquoted me saying that I am against reservation. I have been saying again and again and again, we are going to increase reservations beyond 50 per cent." PTI MR DC BNM