Threats to national unity may arise from both external, internal forces: Meghalaya Guv

Shillong, Nov 18 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on Tuesday said threats to national unity may arise from both external and internal forces, and it is the duty of every citizen to uphold the integrity of the country.

Addressing a function in Raj Bhavan, he hailed Meghalaya's cultural diversity and said unity does not imply uniformity but the celebration of differences while working together for collective progress.

He urged people to remain committed to building a stronger and prosperous India, expressing hope that the spirit of unity would continue to guide the nation towards peace and development. PTI JOP SOM