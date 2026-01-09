Three AAP MLAs suspended from remaining Winter Session of Delhi Assembly for causing interruption

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Three AAP MLAs -- Sanjiv Jha, Jarnail Singh and Kuldeep Kumar -- were expelled from the remaining Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said he will marshal out any member carrying a placard in the House. Jha, Singh and Kumar were earlier suspended from the Winter Session for three days for causing interruptions in the proceedings.

Delhi Assembly resumed its proceedings after two days of complete washout over the BJP's allegation that Leader of Opposition Atishi disrespected Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Meanwhile, members raised issues from their constituencies under Rule 280 and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh gave a statement on water supply in the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 that were passed by a voice vote in the House. The Delhi Appropriation Bill 2026 introduced by her was also passed by the House.