Three 'abducted' minor girls traced to Hyderabad and Nanded, rescued: Latur Police

Latur, July 27 (PTI) Latur Police have rescued three minor girls allegedly abducted more than a year ago from Hyderabad and Nanded, and nabbed two persons, an Anti-Human Trafficking Unit official said.

Police tracked down the girls using technical analysis and following leads.

The missing persons reports of two 17-year-old girls were registered almost a year ago at Udgir Rural and Nilanga police stations in Latur. Another complaint was registered at MIDC police station about the abduction of a 16-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old were traced to Hyderabad and another one to Nanded district.

Over the past 45 days, ten abducted minors have been rescued from Latur district, according to the AHTU official. PTI COR NSK