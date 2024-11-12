Three accomplices of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary's wife held

Gurugram, Nov 12 (PTI) A day after the arrest of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary’s wife in an extortion case, the Gurugram Police on Tuesday said they have nabbed two of her accomplices.

Police on Monday arrested Chaudhary’s wife Manisha for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crores from a hotel owner.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manisha’s father Suresh, her friend Meenakshi and Vedvati, the wife of a henchman in Chaudhary’s gang, a senior police officer said, adding that they are being questioned.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said these three accused are members of Chaudhary’s gang and were involved with Manisha in extortion cases.

"All three accused were well connected with Manisha regularly. They also gave her shelter in their homes and were well known about her activities,” Dahiya said. PTI COR NB NB