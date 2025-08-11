Three accused involved in a shootout incident arrested in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Aug 11 (PTI) Three criminals allegedly involved in a shootout incident in which one person was injured in Kitadih Guwalapatti area here on August 5, were arrested on Monday, a police officer said.

A case in this regard was registered under the relevant sections of BNS and Arms Act.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shivashish said one of the main accused identified as Samir Kumar Singh alias Pandu and Vivek Shah and Sanjay Verma alias Sanju Verma, who conducted reccee before the crime was committed, were arrested while raids were on to nab other accused, who were reported at large.

In the shootout incident on August 5, one Ravi Yadav was injured. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital here. PTI BS RG