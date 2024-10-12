Three actors booked for insulting modesty of woman through YouTube channels

Kochi, Oct 12 (PTI) Three well-known Malayalam actors were booked for allegedly defaming a woman artist through their YouTube channels, police said on Saturday.

Cases were registerd against television-cinema actor Beena Antony, her actor-husbsnd Manoj and award-winning actress Swasika for allegedly "insulting the modesty" of the woman actor through social media platform.

According to the Nedumbassery police, the complainant was the one who had recently raised allegations against some prominent actors in the Malayalam cinema after the release of Justice Hema Committee report following which cases were against them.

"In the complaint, she alleged that Beena Antony, Manoj and Swasika insulted her through their YouTube channels out of revenge as she raised allegations against prominent actors," a police officer said.

Cases were registered against the three actors under Section 79 of BNS, which refers to "word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman", police added. PTI LGK KH