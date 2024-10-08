Three advocates elevated as Gujarat HC judges

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Three advocates were on Tuesday elevated as judges of the Gujarat High Court, the Law Ministry said.

A Law Ministry statement said advocates Sanjeev Jayendra Thaker, Deeptendra Narayan Ray and Maulik Jitendra Shelat, have been appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Advocates, and judicial officers who are part of the district judiciary, are appointed as high court judges.