Three African nationals detained in Delhi for overstaying

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Three African nationals were detained in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area for allegedly overstaying in the country, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the action came during a patrol by a police team on Shukar Bazar Road, Chander Vihar, on Wednesday. The team, intercepted a group of foreigners for verification.

The men were identified as Christian Emuh, a resident of Ghana, Steven Anthony from Sierra Leone and Mohamed Niang from Senegal, they said.

The police said on checking their documents, it was found that their visas had already expired and they had been illegally residing in Delhi.

All three were taken to Nihal Vihar police station and later lodged at the detention centre at Lampur in Narela. The case has been referred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which has initiated deportation proceedings. PTI BM NB