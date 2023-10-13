Three African women held with cocaine worth Rs 5.68 cr at Mumbai airport; contraband concealed in sanitary pads

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three African women at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 5.68 crore by concealing it in sanitary napkins and ingesting it, an official said on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI's Mumbai unit conducted an operation over the last three days, he said.

Two Ugandan nationals were caught with the contraband allegedly concealed in sanitary napkins, while a Tanzanian woman had ingested capsules containing cocaine, the official said.

The trio were arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody, he said.

The drug carriers earlier concealed the contraband in their baggage or by ingestion, but this time, the accused hid the substance inside sanitary napkins to avoid detection, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI DC ARU