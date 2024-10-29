Three airlines receive hoax bomb threats in Mumbai; FIR registered

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against an unidentified person after three airlines received bomb threats on their X handle, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Indigo Airlines, Air India and Vistara received threats on Monday, and they turned out to be a hoax after verification, the official from Sahar police station said.

With this, the city police have registered 14 FIRs this month in connection with bomb threats to airlines.

An X user identifying himself as "I want to slit your throat" sent the threats from the handle @Mandaimassacre.

Advertisment

''Hi, there are bombs onboard of the MENTIONED planes. Many lives will be lost today," read the tweet, containing flight numbers.

An official from Indigo Airlines approached the police and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Aircraft Act and Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

This is the 14th FIR related to bomb threats registered with the Sahar police station between October 14 and 28. The police solved one out of the 14 cases, with the arrest of a 17-year-old student from Chhattisgarh. PTI ZA ARU