Three Amrit Bharat trains flagged off by PM Modi to boost connectivity in South: Railways

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Three Amrit Bharat Express trains, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will operate weekly and boost inter-state connectivity across the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Railway Ministry said.

Officials said commercial operations for common passengers, along with fares, will be announced separately by the Railways in the coming days.

With the introduction of these three trains, the total number of Amrit Bharat Express services has increased to 27, offering 54 services in the up and down directions.

"This is the first time that the Amrit Bharat Express train is being introduced in Kerala. Two weekly trains, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram and Thiruvananthapuram North-Charlapalli, will originate from the state's capital and offer a strong rail link between the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," officials from the Southern Railway said.

"The third one, Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express, will connect the southern tip of Tamil Nadu with coastal Karnataka through Kerala, strengthening the west coast rail network," they added.

According to a railway circular, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will connect major destinations such as Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchchirappalli, and Vriddhachalam enroute, among others.

Thiruvananthapuram North-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will run via major destinations such as Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem, Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Nellore, Tenali, Guntur and Nalgonda, among others, the circular stated.

Stating routes of the third train, it said that Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will cover major railway stations such as Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, among others.

The Ministry officials said, "With modern coaches, upgraded interiors, improved passenger information systems, and a focus on punctual and efficient operations, Amrit Bharat trains strengthen inter-state connectivity, support regional mobility, and promote inclusive growth by making quality rail travel accessible to a wider section of society." Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced to provide affordable, safe, and reliable long-distance travel for the common passenger, as these trains are designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail/express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities, enhanced safety features, and better ride comfort at economical fares, they said.

Besides three Amrit Bharat Express trains, PM Modi also flagged off the Guruvayur-Thrissur passenger train, which will provide direct connectivity between a major pilgrimage centre of Guruvayur and Thrissur, an important urban hub in Kerala.

"The train will provide convenient and affordable travel for daily commuters, students and devotees, boosting the local economy and religious tourism," Southern Railway officials said.