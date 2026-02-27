Three Amur Falcons tagged in Manipur spending winter migration period in Africa

Imphal, Feb 27 (PTI) Three Amur falcons tagged with satellite transmitters in Manipur in November last year are currently spending their winter migration period in three African countries, officials said.

The falcons named Ahu, Alang and Apapang were tagged by the Manipur Forest department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India and were released from the Chiuluan roosting site in Tamenglong district last year.

The tagged Amur falcons reached Africa in a record time of about nine to ten days, and since then have been spending their wintering migration period in different African countries.

Dr R Suresh Kumar of the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India said, "The three falcons are active and doing well. Earlier concerns were raised about Ahu's movement, but the latest tracking data indicate that the bird is making local movement." Officials said that Ahu remains in Somalia, Apapang is in Zimbabwe, and Alang is in Botswana. PTI COR RG