Three Andhra Agriculture dept's labs receive NABL accreditation

Amaravati, August 8 (PTI) Three laboratories of the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department have received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This accreditation enhances their capabilities in the chemical analysis of fertilizers and pesticides.

The three laboratories are Fertilizer Control Laboratory in Bapatla, Bio and Organic Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory in Nellore and Pesticide Testing Laboratory in Kurnool.

"The Department of Agriculture has achieved a major milestone in enhancing its facilities for the chemical analysis of fertilisers and pesticides, NABL has granted prestigious accreditation to the laboratories located in Nellore, Bapatla, and Kurnool," said Director of Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department, Dilli Rao in an official release.

He said the accreditation ensures adherence to quality assurance norms. These laboratories have demonstrated their competence in performing high-standard quality tests aligned with international benchmarks.

The NABL accreditation will enhance farmers' confidence in the reliability of agricultural inputs and contribute to better-quality assurance practices in the sector, he noted.

