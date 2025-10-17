Three Army personnel suffer minor injuries in attack by banned ULFA(I) in Assam

Tinsukia/ Dibrugarh/Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) Three Army personnel suffered minor injuries when members of the proscribed ULFA(I) fired at the security force's camp in Kakopathar area in Assam's Tinsukia district early on Friday, officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that ULFA(I) and other groups, "controlled from Myanmar", are making "coordinated attempts" to carry out such attacks.

“Around 12.30 am, unidentified terrorists fired at the Kakopathar Company location from a moving vehicle. The troops on duty retaliated immediately and effectively took caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the vicinity,” a defence spokesperson said.

He said the terrorists fled the spot after “carrying out speculative firing using automatic weapons” due to retaliation by the Army personnel.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati, the chief minister said, “There was an attack at the army camp. Minor injuries were sustained, and the injured personnel are back on duty after treatment.” The defence spokesperson also said, “No major injuries were sustained other than minor abrasions to three personnel. The area has been sanitised, and joint searches in coordination with the police are being carried out." Sarma claimed that similar attacks were carried out in some parts of Nagaland in the last few days.

“We suspect the ULFA(I) and other groups, controlled from Myanmar, are making coordinated attempts recently. Our government, as well as the Centre, is keeping a close watch,” the chief minister said.

The area where the attack was conducted on security personnel is close to the interstate boundary between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Another official said the attack was carried out from a truck, bearing registration number AS 25 EC 2359, and it was found abandoned in the Thapabari-Tengapani area near the banks of the Nav Dihing river in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The outlawed ULFA(I), in the statement, claimed that the attack was carried out by the 'military wing' of the insurgent outfit.

It said that ‘operation vengeance' is its clear message to the Indian armed forces that "no amount of force using the latest technology can dissuade the outfit from pursuing its aim".

The chief minister reiterated his appeal to the banned ULFA(I) to forsake the path of violence and come forward for dialogue to resolve their demands.