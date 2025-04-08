Three arrested after BKU leader, son and brother shot dead in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur/Kanpur (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Panic gripped Akhri village in Fatehpur on Tuesday after a Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, his son and brother were shot dead following an altercation over his tractor blocking the road, a police official said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The deceased were identified as BKU district president Pappu Singh (50), his son Abhay Singh (22) and younger brother Pinku Singh (45).

Inspector General of Police Prem Kumar Gautam said an argument broke out after former village head Suresh Kumar alias Munnu asked Pappu Singh to remove his tractor parked on the road to provide passage for his bike.

The situation took an ugly turn when Suresh Kumar's two sons and his aides joined the scuffle and resorted to indiscriminate firing, resulting in the triple murders.

Police have arrested Suresh Kumar and his sons Piyush Singh and Bhupinder Singh.

IG Gautam said eight police teams have been formed under Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and station heads to nab the other people named in the FIR.

He said the post-mortem of the three bodies will be conducted by a panel of three senior doctors and the entire process will be videographed.

Meanwhile, heavy police force, including Provincial Armed Constabulary, has been deployed in Akhri village to maintain law and order.

"Police have begun investigation in the case. Prima facie, two strong motives for the murder have emerged -- old political rivalry and anger over cancellation of a ration shop allotted to Suresh Kumar," the IG told PTI.

