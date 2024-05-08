Three arrested, AK-47 seized in Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), May 8 (PTI) Three people have been arrested and an AK-47 rifle along with five cartridges seized from their possession in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, two persons, identified as Vikas Kumar and Satyam Kumar, were nabbed near Muzaffarpur Railway Station early on Tuesday and parts of an AK-47 assault rifle were seized from their possession, district Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar told reporters.

Based on the information provided by them, another person, identified as Dev Mani Rai, was nabbed in Phakuli police station area.

Later, the remaining parts of the AK-47 rifle and five cartridges were seized from a location in Phakuli, Kumar added.

A case has been registered against the accused and further interrogation is underway, the SSP said, adding police suspect the trio to be part of a gang operating in the illegal sale and purchase of prohibited firearms. PTI COR PKD ACD