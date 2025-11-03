Three arrested before planned robbery in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 3 (PTI) A notorious criminal and his two associates were arrested just before a planned robbery in the Sector 37 area in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

Police said they received information that some criminals were planning to commit a robbery near Sector 37 Power House on Sunday night. A police team raided the area and arrested Sunil alias Tota (44), Sandeep (29) and Rohit alias Kalia (27).

Police recovered three illegal weapons, seven cartridges and a car from their possession. During interrogation, police said they found that Tota was involved in several cases of murder, assault, robbery, and other crimes.

The weapons recovered from them were purchased for Rs 1 lakh, police said.

"The main accused Sunil alias Tota has already been charged with 20 cases, including murder, assault, attempt to murder, theft and under the Arms Act in Gurugram.

"Sandeep has previously been charged with murder, fraud, and two cases under the Arms Act in Gurugram. Rohit has already been booked in Mahendragarh for assault and attempt to murder," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.