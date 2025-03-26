Three arrested for 2019 gang rape, murder of woman in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a gang rape and murder of a widow in 2019 in this district, police said.

The accused have been identified as Anil Tiwari and his associates Rakesh Saroj and Sheetala Saroj, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh told reporters that the victim was gang-raped and murdered on August 17, 2019 in a village under Kandhai police station area.

According to the police officer, after the death of her husband, who worked as a cook in the Army, in 2009, the woman used to get a pension of about Rs 20,000.

Singh said that Anil Tiwari, who ran a medical store in the village, made close friendship with the victim and withdrew lakhs of rupees from her account taking advantage of her being illiterate.

The officer said that whenever the woman asked for money, Anil Tiwari kept promising to give it later. When she threatened to complain to the police, Tiwari called her on August 17, 2019 on the pretext of returning the money, and along with his accomplices Rakesh Saroj and Sheetala Saroj, allegedly gang-raped her and then killed her.

Singh said that a police team arrested the three accused from their house on a tip-off.