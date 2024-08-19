Three arrested for abducting, raping woman in J’khand’s Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Aug 19 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened within Balidih police station area. The woman’s husband lodged an FIR on Sunday after she was found in a semi-conscious state on August 17.

Balidih police station in-charge Navin Kumar said three persons, aged between 21 and 25 years, have been arrested this connection. Of the three accused, two are from Bihar, he said.

The victim’s husband told police that her wife was abducted on August 15 when she went to buy some household items.

"Two days later on August 17 evening, she was found in semi-conscious state at the same place where from she was abducted. She was kept in an unknown place and was gangraped by the abductors," according to the complaint.

Kumar said the woman is under treatment at a hospital in the district.