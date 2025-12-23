Three arrested for acid attack on woman in Bihar's Patna

Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the acid attack on a 40-year-old woman in Mokama on the outskirts of Patna, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, who runs a beauty parlour in Mokama, was attacked with acid by two bike-borne miscreants on December 21, while returning home after closing her shop in the evening.

The accused have been identified as Nitu Devi, Suman Devi and Mohammad Ehshan, the officials said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-1), Barh, Anand Kumar Singh said investigations revealed that Nitu Devi had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to attack the woman in connivance with Suman Devi, suspecting an illicit relationship between the victim and her husband.

Nitu Devi allegedly hired Mohammad Ehshan to carry out the attack and promised him a hefty sum after the crime, Singh said.

Police recovered Rs 97,000 in cash from Nitu Devi’s premises, suspected to be meant for payment to Ehshan, he said.

Another associate of Ehshan has been identified and will be arrested soon, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.