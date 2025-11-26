Three arrested for attempt to murder in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Nov 26 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly opening fire on a 32-year-old man at Ulhasnagar in the district last week, police said on Wednesday.

Mohit Hinduja and three others allegedly intercepted Sachin alias Bhauji Bahadur Karotia, a caretaker of a public toilet, at 10.30 pm on November 21 when he was returning home, abused him, and fired two rounds at him, said an official of the Central Police Station.

Karotia, who had been released in May after completing a prison sentence for the murder of his wife and who had five criminal cases registered against him, escaped unhurt, following which a case of attempt to murder was registered.

The firing took place on account of a dispute between Karotia and Hinduja, police said. Hinduja had allegedly assaulted the victim's brother and others in May, according to police.

"We are investigating the source of the firearm used in the crime. It may have been procured from outside Maharashtra," said senior inspector Shankar Awtade. PTI COR KRK