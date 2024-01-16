Three arrested for attempt to murder woman revenue official

Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) Nagpur Rural Police has booked three persons for alleged attempt to murder following an attack on a woman Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) posted in Ramtek.

The assailants tried to run over Vandana Savrangpatte, the SDO, with a truck and also wielded an iron rod and hammer in an attempt to kill her, a police official said.

Truck driver Jageshwar Hariram Yadav (35), Monu Kadar Khan (34) and Vishnu Chandrapakash Mishra (33) were arrested on Monday, he said.

According to police, as part of a crackdown on sand smuggling, a special team of the revenue department was stationed near Ghotitok village along the Mansar-Tumsar highway on Sunday when a tipper truck tried to evade checking.

The truck veered off the highway towards Ghotitok-Kachurwahi road and tried to run over Savrangpatte who had a narrow escape, the official said.

Ramtek police are conducting further probe. PTI COR KRK