Three arrested for beating co-worker to death over bicycle dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 7 (PTI) Police have arrested three people for allegedly beating their co-worker to death following a dispute over a bicycle, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Sanjay Das (28), Prashnjeet (27) and Hamidul Rehman (30), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday night when the three accused were drinking with Hira Kumar (35).

Hira Kumar is a labourer by profession and works in the same company as the accused.

Rehman got into an altercation with Kumar over taking his bicycle, which soon escalated. The three accused beat Kumar badly, and when people began to gather, they fled, police said.

Among the crowd, someone called Kumar's brother and informed him of his condition. They took Kumar to a hospital. His brother informed the police and filed a complaint against the accused. When police reached the hospital, they found that Kumar was not in a condition to give a statement.

Kumar was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR with murder charges was registered at the Rajendra Park Police Station, and the accused were arrested.

Further investigation is underway, police added.