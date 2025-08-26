Three arrested for beating woman in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 26 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly beating up a woman for having an alleged extramarital affair in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Tuesday.

A video clip of three women beating up another woman and shaving her head for having an alleged extramarital affair went viral on social media on Sunday.

Police have lodged an FIR. The incident happened in Bhangerpar area of the district on Friday, and the video clip of the incident became viral on Sunday. On Monday, police arrested the three accused women, an officer said.

"We have arrested three women for beating up another woman. A specific case was lodged against the accused persons. An investigation is on", Superintendent of Police (SP), Gomati district, Kiran Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

Reacting to the incident, Tripura Commission for Women's chairperson, Jharna Debbarma, on Tuesday said the police have already taken steps against the accused women.

"We strongly condemn such an act by the women against an innocent hapless woman on false charges. If you have any allegation, report to the police or administration for taking necessary steps, as you cannot take the law into your own hands. The women's panel demands action against the culprits", she said. PTI PS RG