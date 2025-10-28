Three arrested for brutal assault of man, dumping him in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur(Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) Three people, including a person running an ashram for mentally challenged persons in Ernakulam, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man, causing serious injuries to his private parts, and abandoning him on the roadside here, police said.

According to a statement issued by Thrissur police, Amal Francis (65), also known as Brother Amal, his adopted son Aromal (23) and Nithin (35) were arrested for the brutal assault of Alappuzha-native Sudarshan (42).

The three have been booked for various offences, including attempt to murder, under the BNS, police said.

It said that Sudharshan was found wandering around near Ernakulam Central police station on October 18 and was taken to Evangelashram run by Francis at Koonammavu in Kochi city.

On October 21, Sudharshan was found on the roadside near Kodungallur Taluk hospital with serious injuries all over his body, including his private parts.

He was then admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital and continues to be in critical condition, police said.

Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar said that it was initially very difficult to identify the victim.

"It took us a couple of days to identify him and then his family in Alappuzha was informed and they were brought to the medical college," he said.

Later, during the investigation, the ashram's vehicle was seen on CCTV footage near the area where the victim was abandoned, he said.

Subsequently, the three were taken into custody and following their questioning, they were arrested, the officer said.

"The reason behind the attack on Sudharshan and whether anyone other than the three arrested-accused were involved, all that is being investigated," the officer said.

The investigation of the crime was carried out by a team headed by Kodungallur DySP VK Raju and included Kodungallur SHO B K Arun and several other officers, under the supervision of Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar, the police statement said. PTI HMP HMP ROH