Three arrested for burglaries in Navi Mumbai, Thane

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Police on Friday claimed to have solved at least seven cases of house break-in in Navi Mumbai and Thane with the arrest of three men.

Allauddin Sayyed (26), Vishal Jadhav (24) and Suraj Tidke (24), the accused, traveled in stolen auto-rickshaws to commit crime at night and abandoned the vehicles afterwards, said a police official.

Sayeed is a driver by profession while the other two work as porters, he said.

They carried out at least seven burglaries in Vashi, Sanpada, Rabale, Naupada, Vartak Nagar and Wagle Estate areas, the official added.

Police tracked down the trio after analyzing CCTV footage and receiving a tip-off about their movements on Thursday.

Some cash, a mobile phone and an auto rickshaw were recovered and further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK