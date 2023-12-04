Three arrested for carrying out robberies by posing as cops

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three people for carrying out robberies by impersonating policemen, officials said on Monday.

"A PCR call was received on November 25 regarding a robbery in the Seemapuri area. The complainant told police that some people dressed up in police uniform barged in a house and robbed Rs 33,000 and two mobile phones forcefully," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Police further said that a similar incident was reported on November 22 at Dilshad colony where Rs 50,000 and some belongings were robbed from another person.

Several CCTV footage were checked and police found that the accused used a Yamaha Fazer motorcycle.

Tracking the motorcycle led the team to the Seemapuri incident site where police recovered a piece of paper which the accused had dropped at the site, said the officer.

Police said that the paper was found to be a print out of the online police clearance certificate of April 2023. Investigating the paper further led the team to one Shanu (30).

"Our team later apprehended Shanu who confessed his crime and named his associates Amzad (24) and Imran (32). We recovered a motorcycle, one walkie-talkie, police cap, inspector level belt, face-mask having Delhi Police logo, police socks, and soft copy of police ID cards. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the DCP.