Three arrested for creating ruckus inside Ghaziabad eatery

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Police in Ghaziabad on Sunday arrested three men for creating a ruckus inside an eatery in the Rajnagar Extension area, officials said.

According to police, the accused – Rajdeep Tyagi (34), Anshi Tyagi (19) and Monti Jaat (22) – damaged furniture, a laptop and a billing machine inside the restaurant located near the Morta police outpost on Saturday night, forcing those dining there to take shelter in the kitchen.

Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Akshit Tyagi, the restaurant owner, and arrested the accused trio from the Delhi-Meerut road on Sunday, ACP Poonam Mishra said.

During interrogation, the accused said they had gone to the eatery on Friday where they had an altercation over poor service with the restaurant owner.

To teach a lesson, they again went there on Saturday night and manhandled Tyagi besides damaging restaurant property, the ACP said.