Three arrested for extorting money in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Ranchi, Mar 29 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Garhwa district for allegedly extorting money from mine and crusher owners, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shahid Ansari, Ashok Singh, and Makdas Ansari, used to demand levies by claiming to be 'area commanders' of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist), they said.

The three accused were arrested from the forest area under the Ranka police station limits, Garhwa Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

Pandey said a mine operator Mohan Murari Dev had lodged a complaint with Ranka police station on March 18, stating that on the night of March 16, three unknown criminals entered the mine, demanded levy, and threatened the employees.

The SP said a country-made pistol, looted mobile phones, and motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from the possession of the three arrested persons.