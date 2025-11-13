Three arrested for firing outside businessman's home in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Police have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in a firing incident outside a businessman's residence here, officials said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Zaheer alias Asif alias Guddu, Farukh, and Salman alias Laddan. During the investigation, Zaheer attempted to escape from custody by snatching a service pistol from a police officer. However, he was shot in the right leg after repeated warnings.

This comes after a complaint was filed on November 3 by Kunal Arora, a resident of Shahdara, who stated that two men fired at the main gate of his house in Bhola Nath Nagar around 11 pm on November 2, while a third man stood behind them, his face covered. The shooters, wearing helmets, fled after threatening his family.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Following the investigation, police identified and apprehended the three accused. They were produced in court and remanded to two days of police custody.

During the remand, Zaheer led the police to Yamuna Khadar to recover the weapon used in the crime. While the recovery was underway, Zaheer tried to snatch a service pistol from a police officer and escape. A scuffle followed, and police fired a single shot, hitting Zaheer in the right leg, police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they had been hired by Sachin alias Golu, a bookie, to intimidate a man named Bunty Arora. Arora had allegedly refused to pay Rs 30 lakh in extortion money, police said.

On Golu's instructions, Zaheer and his associates fired at Arora's residence. They also confessed that they had been instructed to open fire at two bars in East Delhi. They were arrested before carrying out the attack.

Police recovered a pistol with two live cartridges, a motorcycle used in the crime, and a mobile phone from the accused. All three have previous criminal records: Zaheer has been involved in six cases, Farukh in nine, and Salman in six, officials said.

Further investigation is ongoing to trace the main conspirator, Sachin and identify other members of the gang, police added. PTI SSJ SMV HIG