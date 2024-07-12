Three arrested for forcing minor to drink urine in UP's Shravasti

Gonda (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly making a minor consume urine in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Bhure Tiwari alias Kishan, Dilip Mishra and Satyam Tiwari, are residents of Rampur Tribhauna village of the district's Gilaula area, the police said.

According to Gilaula Station House Officer (SHO) Mahima Nath Upadhyay, the victim's elder brother on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Shravasti Superintendent of Police saying that the three accused "tried to forcibly make his 15-year-old brother drink urine by filling it in a liquor bottle".

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the local police and the accused were arrested on Wednesday, the SHO said.

The victim's brother said in his complaint that on July 1, Kishan had asked his brother to put a disc jockey (DJ) on a vehicle and later demanded that a generator be also loaded on it, SHO Upadhyay said.

When the victim refused to load the generator, the other two accused -- Mishra and Satyam Tiwari -- reached the spot and told the boy that he cannot leave without completing the task, the SHO said.

The victim's brother said in his complaint that Dilip meanwhile filled a liquor bottle with urine and then forcibly tried to make his brother drink it, Upadhyay said.

The complainant said that when the boy protested, he was beaten up and also threatened of dire consequences by the accused, who pointed a country-made pistol at the victim, the SHO said.

The accused and the victim are residents of the same village, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ BHJ BHJ