Three arrested for gang rape of Odisha student in Bengal’s Durgapur

New Delhi: Police on Sunday arrested three accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of a second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman.

The survivor, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha, is under treatment and has recorded her statement with investigators.

Durgapur Police said the arrests were made after raids based on local leads and CCTV checks. The three will be produced in court.

Earlier, officers had questioned the student’s friend who was with her when she stepped out of the campus on Friday night.

According to the FIR lodged by the family, the assault took place outside the college campus. The police had formed teams, called a forensic unit to the spot and begun scanning footage from nearby cameras.

The incident sparked political reactions in both West Bengal and Odisha. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged prompt action.

The National Commission for Women met the survivor and her family. West Bengal’s health department has sought a report from the college.

Opposition leaders in Bengal had attacked the state government over law and order, while the ruling Trinamool Congress urged against politicising crimes against women.