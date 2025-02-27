Three arrested for hacking into software firm's system, destroying data

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly hacking into a software firm's system and destroying data, causing it a loss of Rs 1.51 crore, police said on Thursday.

They allegedly gained unauthorised access to the servers of the Thane-based company which has developed an application called `Magic Locker', said Mira Road deputy commissioner of police Prakash Gaikwad.

The alleged offence took place sometime in 2024.

The accused allegedly reset or formatted the data of more than 3.5 lakh customers, as per the company's complaint.

A First Information Report was registered at Nayanagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Following investigation, Manojkumar Chotelal Mourya, Himanshu Ashok Singh (both from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh) and Chandresh Lalji Bhartiya (Virar, Maharashtra) were held on Monday.

Three laptops were seized from their possession. Further probe is underway. PTI COR KRK