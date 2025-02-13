Three arrested for house burglary in Hyderabad; Rs 3 crore stolen items recovered

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) A three-member burglary gang was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing articles worth Rs 3 crore from their employer’s residence, where they worked as a cook and a maid, police said.

The offenders—two men from Bihar and a woman from West Bengal—burgled the house on the night of February 10-11 within the jurisdiction of Narayanguda police station. They stole diamonds, gold, silver, cash and foreign currency from various countries, police said.

The accused carried out the burglary while their employer and his family were in Dubai for his daughter’s wedding, police said.

After the theft, they boarded a train to Delhi as part of their plan to escape Hyderabad, they added.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and investigators examined CCTV footage. Using technology, police apprehended the suspects from a train in Nagpur and subsequently arrested them.

During interrogation, the stolen property was recovered from their possession, police said.

"The three accused conspired and meticulously planned this burglary, which our police teams detected and solved with swift action," Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand told reporters.

The recovered items are currently valued at approximately Rs 3 crore, while its market value exceeds Rs 5 crore, he added.

Further investigation revealed that one of the accused was also involved in a murder-for-gain case in January 2024 under Domalguda police station limits.

He and his associates allegedly killed an elderly woman in her house and stole item worth Rs 1 crore before going into hiding, the Commissioner said.

Regarding their modus operandi, a Hyderabad police release stated that the offenders targeted wealthy households, securing jobs as maids, cooks, or security guards. After gaining the house owner’s trust, they would execute planned burglaries.

"If confronted, they did not hesitate to kill before fleeing with the stolen goods to their native villages," police added. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK KH