Three arrested for involvement in online betting on IPL matches

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Police busted a racket of online bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Jhunjhunu district and arrested three men with over Rs 10 lakh in cash and 29 mobile phones, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house where bets were allegedly placed during the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

The accused -- identified as Anil Kumar Jat, Jitendra Jat, and Intazar Ali -- were caught red-handed with a laptop, multiple registers, and phones, the police claimed.

"During the search, Rs 10,40,350 in cash, 29 mobile phones, a laptop, and two LED TVs were recovered," said Acting Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajawat.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused used the Zoom app via Wi-Fi routers without SIM cards to avoid detection. The police also found records suggesting betting transactions worth nearly Rs 3 crore.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, officials added.