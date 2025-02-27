Three arrested for kidnapping 60-year-old man

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) A 60-year-old man from Gujarat has been rescued in the city from the clutches of kidnappers and three persons have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped when he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai at Bhachau station on Monday, said an official of Vakola police station here.

The kidnappers contacted his son Mahesh Kumar, and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his release through `angadia' couriers.

His son immediately contacted the police, after which multiple teams were formed to probe the case, the official said.

One of the accused was nabbed in Kandivali area on Wednesday. His questioning led police to a flat near Ram Mandir railway station in the city where two other kidnappers were found with the victim.

The arrested men were identified as Radheshyam Soni (30), Satish Yadav (33) and Dharmendra Ravidas, all residents of Malad, Kandivali and Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including for kidnapping and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK