Three arrested for killing 17-year-old class 10 student in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Three people, including a tutor and her fiance were arrested on Tuesday for strangling a 17-year-old class 10 student after abducting him, while he was on the way to his coaching institute in posh Swaroop Nagar area, police said.

The teacher's fiance, Prabhat Shukla, later sent a ransom letter to the victim's family to make it look like a kidnapping, police added.

However, preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy was murdered before the letter was delivered.

During police investigation, it wa revealed that in a bid to give a communal colour to the crime, Shukla wrote a religious slogan in the letter, apart from demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for the safe release of the victim.

The deceased has been identified as Khushagra Kanodia, a resident of Rambagh under Raipurwa police station.

Sharing details with reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pramod Kumar said that the victim's family approached the Raipurwa police station on Monday evening and apprised police about Kanodia's kidnapping and handed over the ransom letter.

Police gathered CCTV footage which showed Shukla being willingly followed by the boy from Swaroop Nagar to his home in Om Nagar in Fazalganj, the DCP said and added that Shukla came out from his room after 20 minutes, but the victim did not.

Shukla, the key conspirator, was also seen riding away the kidnapped boy's scooty and he also changed the vehicle's number plate too. Thereafter, the police immediately apprehended Shukla, who allegedly confessed to committing the crime.

Later Shukla's fiancee Rachita Vats and Shiva Gupta, both residents of Fazalganj, were also arrested, police said.

Police said that a case has been registered against the three arrested accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X, said, "In the case of kidnapping and murder of a textile businessman's son in Kanpur, a conspiracy to demand ransom by linking the crime to a particular community and thereby diverting the attention of the police is a very serious matter.

"This kind of trend is extremely dangerous for the country and society, stringent action should be taken against it." Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Shekhar Dixit also condemned the incident, saying the law and order situation in the state is "very bad".

Rashtriya Lok Dal's UP unit spokesperson Ankur Saxena said the law and order machinery in the state has collapsed due to which such incidents are taking place. PTI COR NAV RPA