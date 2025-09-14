Three arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Three men have been arrested here for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver who resisted a robbery attempt, police said.

The suspects, identified as Jitendra Sharma alias Nitin, Suraj, and Afsar Ali, were arrested from the Sadabad police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that Nitin and his uncle Suraj had recently lost their jobs in Noida and returned to their village. In urgent need of money, they allegedly conspired with their friend Afsar to commit the robbery.

The incident occurred on the night of September 11, when the body of auto-rickshaw driver Saleem was found.

During investigation, the police tracked Nitin, who was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to the crime, implicating the two accomplices, who are also from the same village.

SP Sinha said that their objective was to rob the auto driver. When Saleem resisted, they shot and killed him before fleeing the scene.