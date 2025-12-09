Three arrested for killing Delhi man, dumping body in Faridabad forest

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men for killing a 35-year-old man in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri and dumping his body in a forested area in Faridabad, an official said on Tuesday.

Vikash Mavi alias Vicky was reported missing on December 8, prompting police to form a special team to probe his disappearance, a senior police officer said.

“The team analysed mobile phone records and CCTV footage, which led them to suspect the involvement of Vishal Rai (28), Praveen (48) and Keshav Bidhuri (40) behind Mavi’s disappearance.

“Rai was apprehended first, and during questioning, he disclosed that Mavi was drinking with them on December 7 in Tughlakabad village,” the officer said.

An argument broke out between the victim and the accused trio, which escalated into a violent assault that caused Mavi's death, the officer said.

The accused later transported the body in the victim's car and dumped it in a forested stretch near Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana.

Police said the body was recovered from the spot identified by the accused. The victim's car has also been seized.

“Police found that the accused attempted to cover their tracks by removing the CCTV digital video recorder (DVR) from the locality. The DVR was traced and recovered,” the officer said, adding that a fourth suspect, Rahul Bhiduri, is still absconding.

Rahul was booked in several criminal cases in the past and efforts are underway to arrest him, he said. Preliminary verification showed that Rai and Praveen have multiple past involvements in criminal cases, while Keshav Bhiduri has no recorded criminal history. PTI BM ARI